Sunny and warm weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We finally saw the sunshine yesterday and even though we are seeing mainly cloudy skies this morning look for a sunny and warm weekend.

Dry conditions continue today, this weekend and also into much of next week. The latest drought monitor does show some improvements thanks to a surplus of moisture in January. The moderate drought has been removed from much of the state. A few locations in central Indiana have abnormally dry conditions.

TODAY: Even though we are starting out with some cloud cover this morning. Look for some sunshine during the day. We will see a wide variety of temperatures across the state. In northern Indiana temperatures stay into the low 40s. For southern Indiana highs climb into the upper 40s and even lower 50s in southern Indiana.

Yesterday we saw temperatures in the lower 50s and even hit 60 in Evansville.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Pacers game tonight it will be quiet and dry. Temperatures at the start of the game will fall into the middle 30s. Overnight temperatures do fall below freezing which means some frost may form later tonight.

WARM WEEKEND

SATURDAY: This weekend will be warm with temperatures well above normal. Our normal high for this time of the year is 37. We will see temperatures climb this weekend into the lower 50s. Look for lots of sunshine on Saturday! It will start off frosty but lots of sunshine into the afternoon allow temperatures to climb into the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Dry once again for the end of the weekend. Look for sunny and mild conditions with highs in the lower 50s. Winds do pick up a little late Sunday. So it becomes a little more breezy. Winds may gust 20 to 30 miles per hour.

8DAY FORECAST: After the warm weekend we will see temperatures stay above normal next week. Highs do drop a little with highs in the upper 40s. It stays dry through most of the week.