Weather Blog

Sunny but chilly Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few flurries and clouds early this morning, but we’ll see sunshine for the afternoon.

TODAY: We have a chilly start to your Sunday with temperatures starting out in the 20s. There’s a chance for a few very light flurries early this morning along with some cloud cover. Clouds will clear this afternoon and we’ll end the weekend with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures stay well below the seasonal normal. Look for highs in the lower 40s with breezy winds out of the northwest.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear and it turns cold later tonight. Lows fall into the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Quiet weather continues for the start of the new workweek. Look for lots of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will still be below normal but climb a little into the low and middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. We may see a few scattered showers ahead of the storm. Highs climb close to 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Moderate to heavy rain will be possible on Wednesday with even a few thunderstorms. It will be really warm, with highs climbing into the 70s. The warmth will be short lived. Temperatures drop back into the upper 50s on Thursday with a few scattered showers. Temps drop back into the 40s for the end of the week with partly cloudy skies.