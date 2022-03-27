Weather Blog

Sunny but chilly Sunday

by: Tara Hastings
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few flurries and clouds early this morning, but we’ll see sunshine for the afternoon.

TODAY: We have a chilly start to your Sunday with temperatures starting out in the 20s. There’s a chance for a few very light flurries early this morning along with some cloud cover. Clouds will clear this afternoon and we’ll end the weekend with a lot of sunshine. Temperatures stay well below the seasonal normal. Look for highs in the lower 40s with breezy winds out of the northwest.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear and it turns cold later tonight. Lows fall into the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Quiet weather continues for the start of the new workweek. Look for lots of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will still be below normal but climb a little into the low and middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase ahead of our next storm system. We may see a few scattered showers ahead of the storm. Highs climb close to 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Moderate to heavy rain will be possible on Wednesday with even a few thunderstorms. It will be really warm, with highs climbing into the 70s. The warmth will be short lived. Temperatures drop back into the upper 50s on Thursday with a few scattered showers. Temps drop back into the 40s for the end of the week with partly cloudy skies.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD ‘Women Behind the Badge’ workshop inspires future recruits

Local /

Community Link: Count the Kicks

Community Link /

Celebrate Beethoven’s birthday with the White River Chamber Orchestra

Local /

At least two people shot at south side strip club

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.