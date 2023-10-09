Sunny but cool Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cool but sunny today. We had chilly conditions this weekend with temperatures well below normal. Highs Sunday stayed into the 50s across much of central Indiana. This was the first time we’ve seen highs in the 50s since early May. Temperatures today will still be on the cooler side with lots of sunshine.

TODAY: Highs today will run about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Temperatures stay in the middle 50s father northward, lower 60s in central Indiana and into the 60s for southern sections of the state. Look for lots of sunshine throughout much of the day. It won’t be as breezy as yesterday either.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear and winds stay light. This allows temperatures to fall into the 30s across the state. Some areas north of Indianapolis may see a few patches of frost late tonight.

TUESDAY: A chilly start across much of the state early in the morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies again for the day. Temperatures still remain a little below normal for this time of the year. Highs climb into the lower 60s.

MUCH NEEDED RAIN POSSIBLE

Rain chances increase heading into the middle part of the workweek. Showers are likely on Wednesday as a system approaches the state. A warm front lifts northward on Thursday, this allows temperatures to climb into the 70s. The warmer air is going to be short lived though. A cold front moves through on Friday bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms to the state. It may mean for a soggy field at those high school football games.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures drop heading into the weekend. Highs stay in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll see rain chances throughout the weekend. It’s going to stay cool heading into next week as well with highs on Monday still only in the 50s.