Sunny Saturday, patchy frost tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunny skies will be in place for this Saturday, but temperatures will be considerably cooler than last weekend in central Indiana. Tonight we could even see some patchy frost.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies through much of the day with clouds increasing for the evening hours. Winds will be out of the west-northwest gusting to 20 mph. High temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Patchy frost will be possible. Areas most likely to see a frost will be north-central and northern Indiana. Partly cloudy skies remain in place with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies in what will be another fantastic day. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Mid-60s to start off the work week. Our next chance at scattered showers and storms arrives on Tuesday along a cold front. More rain chances arrive Friday into next weekend. Temperatures will return into the 70s for next weekend as well.