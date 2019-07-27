Sunny Sunday and a little more humid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– We’re in store for a nice evening across central Indiana. Look for mostly clear skies and temperatures to fall into the 70s later this evening.

TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures fall into the middle 60s under mostly clear skies.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the day Sunday. It’s going to be quiet and dry during the afternoon. Temperatures climb a few degrees from where they were Saturday in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity values increase a little but it won’t be oppressive. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 m.p.h.

MONDAY: We’ll start the day off dry but clouds begin to increase during the afternoon. Showers and even a few thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: A few showers continue on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. The rest of next week looks pretty good. Low humidity, temperatures in the low to middle 80s and lots of sunshine through the end of the week. Enjoy!