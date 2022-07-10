Weather Blog

Sunny Sunday with low rain chances this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We have a refreshing start to your Sunday morning. It’s going to be a great end to the weekend with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

TODAY: High pressure keeps us quiet and dry during the end of the weekend. Look for highs in the middle 80s with lots of sunshine. Humidity stays low today and winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and it remains comfortable. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

MONDAY: We’re keeping an eye on a front that will swing through the state late Monday into early Tuesday. Much of the day on Monday will be dry. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 during the day. It will feel more uncomfortable with higher humidity values. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the first part of the day in northwest Indiana. The rain chances continue during the late afternoon and early evening hours for parts of central Indiana. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Indiana under a marginal risk of severe weather.

TUESDAY: Rain chances are slim Tuesday. There may be a few showers possible but chances are really low. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Dry weather continues for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies continue with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Next chance of rain looks like it will be on Sunday.