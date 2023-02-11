Weather Blog

Sunny Super Bowl Sunday, active pattern next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mainly clear skies from Saturday remain in place for the night. Some changes come to the forecast for next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies in place. It will be chilly with low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: A nice close to the weekend and beautiful weather for Super Bowl Sunday! Mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Similar type of forecast to Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Winds gust close to 20 mph. High temperatures in the low 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Next week will be mild and spring-like. The middle parts of the week should get into the 60s. Multiple chances of rain need to be watched. The first comes late Tuesday/Tuesday night. A stronger system will bring the chance of showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday. Colder air should settle behind this system Friday into next weekend.