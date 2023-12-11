Sunshine returns, chilly nights continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunshine returns later this afternoon and sticks around for much of the workweek. Chilly nights continue with lows in the 20s.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer today is the main weather story. We’re starting out with lots of clouds this morning. Temperatures are near 30. Where we are seeing some clear skies temperatures have fallen into the 20s. Clouds head out this afternoon and we’ll see lots of sunshine. Temperatures outside of Indy especially in the northern part of the state stay into the 30s this afternoon. Areas south of the city climb into the 40s. Winds won’t be all that bad this afternoon. They’ll be light out of the south.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear with temperatures falling into the upper 20s near 30.

TUESDAY: Chilly temperatures to start the day Tuesday morning at the bus stop. Winds begin to pick up a little more later in the afternoon. We may see winds gust at times near 15 to 20 miles per hour. Those winds really help pump up the temperatures into the afternoon. We’ll see highs in the upper 40s in central Indiana. Areas in southern Indiana will climb into the lower 50s. Look for lots of sunshine with the warmer temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly start with temperatures in the middle 20s. It’s going to be a little cooler on Wednesday. Highs climb into the lower 40s which is closer to normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST

The later half of the week will continue to be dry. We are running below normal for the month of December.

Thursday stays dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rise into the middle and upper 40s for the end of the week. This coming weekend looks dry and warmer. Highs reach the 50 degree mark. If you’re heading to the Colts game it looks dry and mild for the middle of December.