Weather Blog

Sunshine returns today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s to start with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs today will warm to the lower 50s today. We’ll see more sunshine today as well. Lows tonight will fall to lower 30s. Slightly cooler Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

A winter weather maker will arrive by the end of the week with highs plummeting to the upper 30s with a mix to snow to start the day. We’ll see periods of steady snow during the day with light accumulation. Lows will continue to fall to mid teens overnight and early Saturday morning. Saturday will be a cold day with an isolated snow shower possible. Highs come Sunday will warm up quickly with spots in the mid 40s with sunshine!

It gets even better through mid week next week with highs warming to the upper 50s to near 60° through Wednesday with sun and clouds!