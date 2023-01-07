Weather Blog

Sunshine to start Saturday with a wintry mix for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quiet start to the weekend with a light wintry mix possible late tonight and tomorrow.

TODAY: We’ll see some sunshine to start off your Saturday. A frosty start with many locations beginning in the 20s this morning. Winds remain light so no significant wind chills expected this morning. Clouds begin to increase later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs today climb into the upper 30s near 40.

TONIGHT: A light snow shower is possible under mostly cloudy skies. Lows fall into the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: A little light wintry mix is possible into the daybreak hours on Sunday. There may be a few slick spots with a brief period of freezing rain but it will likely be more of a nuisance than a huge problem. Use a little extra caution if you’re out early Sunday morning. The wintry mix will continue on/off during the day and will likely change over to a few scattered rain showers once temperatures climb above freezing in the afternoon. We’ll see highs in the upper 30s near 40.

MONDAY: Sunshine returns for the start of the new workweek. Highs climb into the middle 40s which is above normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: Above normal temperatures continue for the rest of the week. It will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies until the end of the week. Another system moves in for Thursday and Friday bringing a good chance of rain.