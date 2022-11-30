Weather Blog

Temperature roller coaster ahead for the first few days of December

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re ending November on a rather brisk and windy note as gusts at times have been up to 35-40 MPH. The beginning to our December is shaping up to be cold as well, but another warmup will follow going into the weekend with additional rain chances.

Wednesday night: Be ready for a frigid night under mostly clear skies as winds gradually die down. Temperatures will drop down into the upper teens to low 20s. When you factor in the wind chill, it will feel even colder.

Thursday: Below normal temperatures stay with us to open the month of December. Despite the abundant sunshine we will have, highs will only make it into the upper 30s. The one good thing about Thursday’s forecast is that winds are expected to be fairly light.

Friday: Warmer air is set to quickly jump back into the picture for Friday with highs rising back into the low 50s. However, this warmup will bring another chance for rain with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and nighttime hours. Winds will also become breezy once again with gusts exceeding 30 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered shower activity will remain possible Saturday morning. Then we’ll transition towards mostly sunny and dry weather for the rest of the day, but temperatures will go from the 50s Saturday morning to the 30s by the afternoon. Sunday looks to be chilly with highs only in the low 40s. Additional precipitation chances slide in late Sunday and through the first half of next week.