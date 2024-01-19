Temperatures tank with subzero wind chills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday started snowy, but, by the afternoon, temperatures were tanking.

Subzero wind chills were likely all day and into the overnight hours.

Friday: Indianapolis picked up about an inch of snow. Some locations outside of the metro area picked up about 2 inches of snowfall.

The snow came to an end around late morning and midday. Due to winds gusting from 20-30 mph, some blowing and drifting snow may happen. Visibility may be reduced at times due to blowing and drifting snow. Indianapolis has already seen its high temperature for the day, and temperatures by Friday afternoon dropped into the lower teens.

Friday night: Lows will be near zero statewide. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. A wind chill advisory will go into effect late. Wind chills will fall below zero and may reach between -5 and -15 degrees F.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday: Temperatures tank once again. The bitter blast will be brief. Temperatures will only climb into the upper teens, from 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Look for dry conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Sunshine will move into the area . It’ll stay cold, but temperatures will slowly climb. Highs will be into the middle 20s.

A LOOK BACK 30 YEARS AGO

While it is going to be cold this weekend, it won’t be anywhere near what we saw 30 years ago. Ryan Morse takes a look back at the coldest temperature on record.

WARMUP ON THE WAY

For the first time in more than a week, central Indiana is going to see temperatures above freezing. On Monday, the high will climb to 34. Rain chances will increase late Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb into the low and even upper 40s by Thursday. Rain chances will be likely Tuesday, with a few scattered showers Wednesday.