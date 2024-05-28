Terrific Tuesday, sunshine and 70s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool but comfortable start to this Tuesday morning. Look for lots of sunshine with a dry stretch and below normal temperatures.

TODAY: Much of the day will be quiet and dry. Look for lots of sunshine. Winds won’t be as breezy as yesterday but may gust out of the west and northwest at 15 miles per hour. Highs climb into the low and middle 70s. Normal high for this time of the year is 77 so temperatures will be a bit below normal for today.

TONIGHT: A few spotty showers and storms are possible later tonight. They will mainly be in the northern part of the state but a few may reach the metro area. If you are heading to the Indiana Fever game you may run into one of these isolated showers on your way home. Lows fall back into the middle 50s.

DRY STRETCH

WEDNESDAY: Noticeably cooler tomorrow. We will see some clouds to start off the day with more sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will be running about 5 to 8 degrees below normal with temperatures into the lower 70s. It will be quiet but cooler for Wednesday and Thursday.

Cool starts will be likely Thursday and Friday with lows falling into the upper 40s.

8 DAY FORECAST: A much cooler start Thursday morning with lows in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday stay below normal in the lower 70s. Temperatures climb right back near normal for Friday afternoon.

Rain chances ramp up for the weekend. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday along with more rain chances early next week. Temperatures climb back into the lower 80s.