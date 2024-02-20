Terrific Tuesday, warm week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a terrific Tuesday on tap and a warm week ahead. Temperatures climb into the 50s today and even 60s next week.

SNOWPACK DECLINING

The full sunshine and above normal temperatures are diminishing the snowpack. Here’s a look at the snow on our visible satellite at 11am Monday versus the 3pm picture. The snow has melted and whatever is around today will completely melt later today.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine for the day today. We will see light winds, sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low and middle 50s. Whatever snow we have left will quickly melt with full sunshine and highs in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear overnight and temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

WARM WEEK AHEAD

WEDNESDAY: It gets even warmer on Wednesday. Highs climb into the upper 50s near 60 across much of the state. The first part of the day will be sunny but clouds quickly increase through the late afternoon as a story system approaches the Great Lakes. A few showers will be possible late Wednesday. It will also be a bit breezy on Wednesday. Winds pick up out of the southwest at 10-20 miles per hour.

THURSDAY: Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. Highs climb into the lower 50s. A few spots may pick up anywhere between a quarter to as much as three quarters of an inch of rainfall.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures fall briefly Friday and Saturday with highs into the 40s. We see temperatures climb back into the 60s for next week with rain chances.