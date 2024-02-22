Thursday thunderstorms possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and storms are possible this morning and once again this afternoon. Temperatures stay steady.

TODAY: Spotty showers and thunderstorms started the morning out across parts of northern Indiana. Nothing severe but moderate to heavy rain is possible this morning and also later this afternoon. A storm system approaches the state later today and brings more rain for the evening commute. It doesn’t look like we will see strong to severe storms. Some locations may pick up a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall.

We have already picked up our high temperature officially early this morning. Temperatures stay into the low an middle 50s during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to Assembly Hall later tonight to watch the IU women take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. it will be dry. Temperatures stay into the 40s this evening. Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine on Friday. It will be cooler compared to the last couple of days but temperatures will still be above normal. Highs Friday climb into the middle 40s. Normal high for this time of the year is 43.

A few spotty snow showers are possible late Friday afternoon and evening. It’s a quick mover and won’t stick around for the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY; Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the 30s.

SUNDAY: The rest of the weekend looks great and warmer. We will see highs in the lower and middle 50s.

SHOWERS AND STORMS

More showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of them may be on the stronger side on Wednesday. Temperatures soar into the 60s for next week.