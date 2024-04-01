Timing out strong storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers have been in central Indiana through the morning. We are entering a break period before strong storm chances return to the forecast.

TODAY: Much of Indiana will work in some dry time for the midday into the early afternoon hours. Storm chances start to ramp up as we get closer to dinnertime and beyond. Cells develop along a warm front early in the evening before merging into a cluster of storms overnight. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will be more widespread. Heavy rain will be a concern with 1″-2″ possible in some locations. A line of stronger storms will likely produce some gusty winds embedded within this line for the early morning hours. This is why the enhanced severe weather risk has been added to Indiana. Low temperatures in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: There will likely be some sort of break in the action after morning showers and storms. A cold front will get closer which will trigger some more showers and storms to fire in the afternoon that could be supercells. Right now, those more at risk are in southeastern Indiana with an enhanced risk. However, we could see some shifting of who could see some stronger storms after morning guidance.

8-DAY FORECAST: Showers and a few snow showers north linger over into Wednesday as cooler air rushes in behind the storm. Temperatures gradually climb back into the weekend forecast. For the Solar Eclipse next Monday, only a smaller chance of rain with windows of dry time.