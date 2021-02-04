Tracking afternoon rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cloudy and chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs today will warm to the upper 30s to near 40°. Rain will spread in during the afternoon with pockets of moderate rain at times. There could be a wintry mix during the afternoon especially the further north you live. Tonight once the cold front passes we could see a brief period of light snow with no accumulations.

Much colder start Friday with temperatures in the lower 20s. Not much of a rebound through the day with highs warming to the upper 20s with a mostly sunny skies.

This weekend highs will continue to cool. Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 20s with scattered afternoon snow showers. We could see some minor accumulations out of tis with most spots around 1″-2″ with an isolated 3″ by Sunday morning. Highs will continue to cool to the teens Sunday with a few flurries around early.

Next week isn’t looking as cold but still below the seasonal high with everyone in the lower 20s with a few snow showers around during the evening. Highs will still be cold with most spots in the teens during the week next week with a mix of sun and clouds.