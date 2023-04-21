Tracking Friday night rain, chilly March-like weekend to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much of central Indiana is in for a rainy Friday night as we head towards a chilly weekend.

Friday night: Expect the second main round of rain from this ongoing system to move in close to sunset. Rain coverage will be widespread with pockets of heavier rain at times. This wave of rain looks to be out of central Indiana just before sunrise Saturday.

Lows will fall into the mid 40s.

Saturday: You’ll want to have a warm jacket for Saturday as we’ll see breezy winds out of the west with well below normal temperatures. A mix of sun and clouds will also be expected throughout the day with the chances for scattered showers along/north of interstate 70 at times.

Highs will struggle to get into the mid 50s.

Sunday: The chilly temperature trend sticks with us into the back half of this weekend. Although skies will be partly cloudy, a northwesterly breeze will keep our highs from rising a whole lot. Matter of fact, we’re looking at only the upper 40s to low 50s for Sunday’s highs.

8-Day Forecast: As we get into the final full week of April, a small warmup will take place. This will occur in the first half of next week with Monday showcasing highs in the upper 50s. Then, we’re back in the low 60s by Tuesday. However, temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 60s for the remainder of the week, and this is still below normal for this time of the year. A system looks to scoot into the lower Ohio valley by midweek next week, but rain chances will stay south of central Indiana at this time.