Tracking gradual warmup this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The start to May is one we would like to forget about as it was our coldest for the date in over 100 years with rain and breezy winds. However, we are going to see gradual improvements in this forecast with warmer air returning, but patience is going to be required with this.

Monday night: Expect a damp and chilly night with breezy winds hanging around. We’ll see steady rain gradually move eastward as well.

Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s, but it will feel like the low to mid 30s due to the stiff winds.

Tuesday: Not much improvement from the chill will be on call for Tuesday. There could be peeks of sunshine at times, but don’t expect much (if any) clearing at all. We’ll also keep sporadic light showers/sprinkle chances around for the entire day.

Highs look to sneak back into the low 50s. Areas to the northeast won’t quite make it out of the 40s. Breezy winds out of the northwest will also keep its stance with us, making it feel even colder.

Wednesday: Now we get start getting excited a little bit as we get to Wednesday. Abundant sunshine will return and help boost temperatures a little bit more despite the continuation of breezy winds out of the northwest, Highs will rise into the low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Patience is worth the reward as we look to climb back into the upper 60s for the second half of the workweek. There will be another system that slides in Friday, and this could bring showers mainly south of Indy. The good news is that we keep warming up going into the weekend with highs in the 70s. As of now, the Indy Mini-Marathon on Saturday morning looks to feature cool and dry racing conditions with temps in the low 50s.