Weather Blog

Tracking showers and storms tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few stronger storms are possible this evening, There is a severe thunderstorms in place for far western counties of the state until 9 PM EDT.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will be arriving along a cold front. A few of these will be stronger storms, especially to the west. That is why a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for western sections of the state until 9 PM EDT. Hail and wind gusts are the main concern within this watch. Central Indiana will be the best chance of rain closer to midnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies return to the area. Behind the cold front crossing Sunday night, it will be much more pleasant for Monday with the humidity. High temperatures will also be slightly cooler in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly clear skies continue into Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Another pleasant day will be in store on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain and storm chances will return mid-week. We will also climb back into the 80s middle to end of the week.