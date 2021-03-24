Tracking Thursday’s rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a beautiful and windy Wednesday, we will turn towards an active Thursday with the chance for strong to severe storms and stronger winds.

Wednesday night: Winds will stay on the breezy side with skies remaining partly cloudy. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Have the rain gear handy for what will be an active Thursday with two rounds of showers and storms. The first round will move in during the mid-morning hours and continue through early Thursday afternoon.

Highs will remain on the mild side by the time we reach Thursday afternoon as we look to top out in the mid 60s.

Thursday night: The second round of activity will swing into the state beginning late Thursday afternoon and carry into the overnight hours with on and off showers and storms.

This second wave may contain isolated strong to severe storms for mainly the southern half of the state. A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place for the southern third of Indiana. The threats are damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flooding.

Along with the rain and storms, winds will pick back up a bit late Thursday night and through the overnight hours. A High Wind Watch will go into effect at 11 PM Thursday night and expire at 8 AM Friday morning. This is for wind gusts that may reach up to 60 mph at times, and keep in mind that these are non-thunderstorm winds.

Friday: Spotty showers will linger into our Friday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the day. Sunshine will return as we work in slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

8 Day Forecast: A brief warmup will move in for our Saturday with highs returning near the 70° mark. This will be followed up with rain chances for Sunday morning and another cooldown. The first half of the new workweek next week will be pleasant with near normal temperatures. Additional rain chances are possible next Wednesday before highs sink into the low 50s by next Thursday.