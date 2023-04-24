Tracking Tuesday showers with below normal temperatures continuing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking scattered shower chances for Tuesday with below normal temperatures continuing over the next several days.

Monday night: A warmer, yet chilly, night will be on deck with increasing cloud cover. Scattered showers look to move into central Indiana closer to pre-dawn Tuesday. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers are expected throughout much of our Tuesday. Rain will mainly stay on the lighter side. Shower activity will dwindle down by Tuesday night.

Highs look to only warm into the upper 50s due to the cloud cover and rain. Areas south of interstate 70 will have a better shot for some sunshine, which will help them warm into the 60s.

Wednesday: We’re set to bring in more widespread sunshine for our Wednesday and stay rain-free for the entire day. Although temperatures will remain below normal, we’ll warm into the low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Our pattern turns unsettled to close out the week. A small chance of rain slides in for the southern half of Indiana on Thursday. Rain chances start to go up late Friday ahead of our next system on Saturday in which rain is likely. Highs creep into the mid 60s Friday before another cooldown ensues from Saturday’s system with highs falling back into the 50s Sunday.