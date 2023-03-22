Tracking Wednesday night rain, more potent rain to begin late Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking more showers and isolated storms for our Wednesday night before an extended heavy rain threat pushes in by late Thursday.

A Flood Watch will be in effect from 8 PM Thursday until 8 AM Saturday.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and isolated storms will be in play for areas mostly along and north of interstate 70.

There is a low risk for isolated strong to severe storms along and north of a Terre Haute-Indianapolis line with hail being the main concern.

Temperatures are set to steadily increase overnight as we go from the mid 50s Wednesday night to the low 60s by daybreak Thursday. Winds will also be breezy with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Thursday: Expect a damp and breezy day with springlike air as temperatures move their way up into the mid 60s. Showers will be on and off throughout the day before we focus towards a band of heavy rain Thursday night.

Heavy rainfall will occur Thursday night for areas mainly along and south of interstate 70. This will continue towards daybreak Friday, and flooding concerns are going to rise.

Friday: A wet and cool day will be on tap. By Friday morning, central Indiana could see up to one to three inches of rain from the original band of heavy rain. Some portions of our area could see a break from the rain Friday afternoon. Then, a second round of heavy precip works its way into the state by Friday night. Embedded areas of thunder are also possible.

There could be instances of moderate river flooding along with flash flooding. Flooding in general will be likely. A moderate risk for excessive rainfall as a whole is already in place for Friday.

Along with the heavy rain, there is a low threat for isolated strong/severe storms Friday night for locations south of a Terre Haute-Bloomington line. The primary concern will be damaging winds.

Highs look to top out in the low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Showers will linger into the first half of our Saturday before all activity leaves central Indiana by the afternoon hours. However, as the low passes by us on Saturday, winds will become a bit gusty with gusts exceeding 35 MPH at times. The second round of heavy rain could bring an additional one to two inches of rain for areas southeast of Indy. Overall most of central Indiana looks to potentially see 2″-4″ of rain. South central Indiana is where the highest totals will be with locally higher amounts possible.

Winds turn much lighter Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Another shot for rain is possible late Sunday into Monday. Temperatures look to be near to slightly below normal through the first half of next week.