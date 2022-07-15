Weather Blog

Tracking weekend rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy skies slid into our area with slow moving rain showers during the afternoon hours. We are monitoring more active weather ahead for the upcoming weekend, and then the heat looks to return by next week.

Friday night: Scattered showers and isolated storms will remain with us through the nighttime hours.

A mild and humid night will be on tap with lows only bottoming out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: A few showers and isolated storms are possible to start our Saturday before we dry out for the afternoon hours. Some sunshine looks to enter the picture as well, but there will be a bit of cloud cover at times too.

Rain is set to return by very late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

It will be fairly warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Some areas to our south and west could hit the low 90s.

Sunday: The best chance for rain and storms in this extended forecast arrives for our Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout much of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but there could be localized flooding issues.

Due to the rain, highs are expected to be a little bit cooler with numbers only in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Spotty showers may linger into Monday morning before we draw in a warmer and dry afternoon. Another chance for rain and storms is possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The heat is also set to return with 90s in the forecast through midweek next week.