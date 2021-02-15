Treacherous conditions Monday night, dry by Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heavy snow will continue through part of our Monday night before we gradually dry out by Tuesday.

Monday night: A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday across the entire state.

Heavy and drifting snow will continue through part of our Monday night. Snowfall rates will mainly be at or even above an inch per hour. With winds staying on the breezy side, blizzard-like conditions can occur at times. Overall, it is best to stay put at home and not travel as the roads will be very dicey. Some roads may even become impassible.

Current thinking with snowfall totals by Tuesday morning have not changed much at all. We are still expecting lofty totals of up to 9 to 12 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.

Prepare for a very cold night as well with lows falling into the upper single digits to low teens.

Tuesday: Any untreated roads from Monday’s snow will be slick. With the exception of early morning flurries, we will have a mainly dry and cloudy Tuesday. There could be a couple peeks of sunshine at times. Highs will top out in the upper teens to low 20s.

Wednesday: The dry trend will continue through our Wednesday with mainly cloudy skies. After we begin our Wednesday on a very cold note with temperatures in the single digits, we will rise into the low 20s for our high temperatures.

8 Day Forecast: If you are already tired of the snow, you will not like to hear that we may have another shot of accumulating snow for Thursday. Details are still uncertain, and we will have a more clear picture as we get towards the middle of this week. There could be scattered leftover snow showers before we enter the weekend on a dry note. Sunday may feature a chance for mixed precipitation as we look towards much warmer air next week than we have had lately.