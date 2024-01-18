Tricky travel possible Friday morning as more snow arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –.Accumulating snow arrives late tonight and into early Friday. This could cause some tricky travel for Friday morning. A significant lake effect snow band will set up producing heavy snow across parts of northwest Indiana.

TODAY: A little light snow is possible especially in northern Indiana this morning. We may see a few light flurries here in central Indiana through noon with a light accumulation. Highs today climb into the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy skies through much of the day.

TONIGHT: A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect this evening and continues through the overnight hours. Temperatures fall into the lower 20s. Snow is likely with areas in Indianapolis picking up about 1 to 2 inches of snowfall. Where the advisory is in effect we may see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.

Areas of northern Indiana will pick up more snowfall and may see 2 to 4 inches of snowfall.

TOMORROW: Much of the accumulating snow comes to an end by the middle of the morning. Some accumulations are possible so slick spots are possible on the interstates for the Friday morning commute.

A closer look at areas in northwest Indiana shows more snow arrives there. A significant lake effect snow band set up around Porter and LaPorte counties. Where this band sets up may see more than a foot of snow.

Temperatures Friday will stay into the teens with wind chills near zero.

ANOTHER BITTER BLAST THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures drop dramatically Friday night. Lows fall into the single digits Friday night and early Saturday morning. Look for some sunshine for both weekend days but it stays cold for Saturday with highs in the teens. Temperatures climb into the lower 20s on Sunday.

WARMER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK

After more than a week with below freezing temperatures we finally see temperatures climb at or a few degrees above freezing on Monday. A few rain showers are possible Monday with more rain likely on Tuesday. Temperatures climb even more for the middle of the week with highs reaching the middle and upper 40s by Thursday.