Weather Blog

Trip towards fantastic weather continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a wet Tuesday, we settled into a dry, but slightly humid, Wednesday. Conditions are set to keep on gradually improving as we roll into the second half of the workweek.

Wednesday night: A stray shower or two is possible in far southern Indiana before sunset, but we expect a mainly dry night statewide. We’ll be on-course for a tolerable night with lows falling into the low to mid 60s. Some locations may even dip into the upper 50s.

Thursday: Although a spot shower or storm is possible at any point in the day, Thursday is shaping up to be mainly dry. Humidity values will once again make it feel slightly uncomfortable at times, but it won’t feel flat out miserable. Highs look to top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: The end to the workweek will feature marvelous weather as we won’t have to worry about hot and muggy air sitting over us. Enjoy a tremendous afternoon with lots of sunshine and below normal temperatures with highs only rising into the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: This pleasant weather trend will persist into our Saturday before we see a slight uptick in humidity for Sunday. There is also a chance for isolated storms on Sunday as well, and slightly better chances for storms exist for Monday. Monday looks to feature some uncomfortable air before we quickly drive back into refreshing air for much of next week.