Triple-digit heat indices this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–It is going to be incredibly uncomfortable this week. High heat and high humidity will make it feel like it is 100.

We’ve hit 90 degrees 9 times so far this year. We’ll add onto that total later this week.

The mercury has hit 91 degrees twice this year. That’s the hottest it’s been this summer, however this week we’ll be well into the 90s.

TODAY: We started out this morning with temperatures in the 70s with high humidity. The dew point is the measurement of how much moisture is in the air. When you have dew points in the 70s it feels very uncomfortable. The high heat with the high dew points will produce heat indices into the triple digits. We have a Heat Advisory in place for the metro area and an Excessive Heat Warning in place for areas along the Ohio River. Use caution when outside today, drink plenty of fluids, rest and get indoors when you can.

Highs today climb into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures near 100. Due to the high heat and humidity along with little wind Ozone is high today. There’s also an Air Quality Alert in place across much of the state.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear tonight. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: This weather pattern continues for the next several days. It’s going to be sunny, hot and dry again Tuesday. Highs climb into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures into the triple digits once again.

WEDNESDAY: The middle part of the week will be the hottest air we’ve seen this season. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 90s with feels like temperatures ranging 100-100 degrees. Records may also be in jeopardy. The record for Wednesday is 96 set back in 1936.

8DAY FORECAST: More records are also in jeopardy. Highs Thursday climb into the upper 90s. The record high is 98 set back in 1936. Temperatures early Thursday morning will be in the middle to upper 70s. The warmest low temperature ever recorded was 77 and is also at risk of being broken. We’ll get pretty close to triple digits on Thursday. If we do happen to hit the century mark that will be the first time since 2012.

We finally see some relief by the weekend. Temperatures drop back into the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.