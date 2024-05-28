Tuesday night rain chance, comfortable temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Today has been a quiet weather day and a pause from weather threats, and that should continue throughout the week with a few scattered showers and storms.

Tonight: We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late evening hours. Isolated showers and storms are possible in northwest regions of the state, and a stray shower will come to the metro area.

Temps will fall to the mid 50s tonight.

Wednesday: Despite a few spotty showers that are expected around dinner time, Wednesday will be mostly dry.

Temps will be lower than average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will drop to the 40s to wrap up the day.

Thursday: Indiana will see a break from the active weather on Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will climb to the lower to mid 70s. Lows will fall to the 50s in the nighttime hours.

8-day forecast: The workweek will wrap up with another sunny day on Friday, but showers will approach in the early morning hours of Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive this weekend. That trend follows into Monday with more possibilities for showers and storms.

Friday highs are in the upper 70s. Temps continue to rise and return back to the 80s during the weekend.