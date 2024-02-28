Tumbling temperatures today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tumbling temperatures today as a cold front moves through the state. We’ve already hit our high for the day which was 68 right after midnight.

We have been very warm the last two days, so much so we have broken several records. The first one was a record high on Monday at 73. Early Tuesday morning we only fell to 58 which set a new record. Officially today we have tied a long standing record. It happened at midnight.

TODAY: Showers and storms from overnight have moved to the east of us. We will see a few morning showers before they move out of the state by late morning. It is going to be blustery and cold today. Temperatures stay into the 30s this afternoon. Winds may gust around 30 to 40 miles per hour today.

With the gusty winds it’s going to be a shock to the system with feels like temperatures into the upper teens and lower 20s. Skies do clear later this afternoon. We will see some sunshine but temperatures stay near freezing.

TONIGHT: Temperatures tank tonight. Lows fall into the lower 20s. Frost will be likely later tonight. Winds do begin to drop later tonight.

THURSDAY: A cold start Thursday with sunshine and temperatures into the 20s. We will see highs climb back to seasonable normal Thursday. Highs climb into the 40s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

THIS WEEKEND

Friday looks like we may see a few showers as a system moves across the state. It continues to warm with highs near 50 for the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies but dry. Highs climb back into the 60s. Sunday looks dry too with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures still above normal for the start of the workweek.