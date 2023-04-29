Unsettled weekend, cooler start to May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A warm start to the weekend will not last as rain chances start to increase.

TODAY: Central Indiana starts off mostly cloudy and dry. However, showers and a few storms develop in the late afternoon. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures into the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Few showers early, then mostly cloudy. Low temperatures into the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A gloomy close to the weekend. Mostly cloudy again with scattered showers mainly in the afternoon. Wind gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Few showers linger into Monday as breezy conditions remain. Temperatures steadily climb next week and get back into the 60s by Wednesday. Central Indiana will have to watch for rain chances later on in the week.