Weather Blog

Very cold tonight, warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a rather tricky Friday across central Indiana with light snow accumulation that caused some travel issues. This will lead way to a freezing cold Friday night before warmer air eventually returns. However, this warmup will open the door for an active stretch of weather next week.

Friday night: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 PM EST for far eastern Indiana.

A few flurries will remain possible tonight as skies are set to become mostly clear. It will be fairly brisk with lows falling into the single digits. Wind chill values will be below zero at times.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine is set to stick around for our Saturday. Unfortunately, this will not do much in terms of giving us a temperature boost. Highs look to only rise into the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Relief from the bitter cold will start to move in for Sunday. A little bit more cloud cover will be present during the day, but temperatures climb to near average numbers. Highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 30s.

8-Day Forecast: The final day of January on Monday will be nice with highs returning to the 40s. As we stroll into the first couple days of February, an active period of weather will enter the picture. There are still a lot more questions than answers at this time with this system. For Tuesday, showers will enter the state by the afternoon hours. Chances of a rain/snow mix then looks to arrive by Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Specifics on overall totals are highly uncertain at this time. It is really important to stay tuned to your forecast on this as we get closer to the event. Arctic air will then make a return by late next week.