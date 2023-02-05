Weather Blog

Warm and breezy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Breezy again for the end of the weekend with temperatures above normal. Showers return to the area next week with temperatures in the 50s.

TODAY: Temperatures are starting about 20-25 degrees warmer than they were yesterday. Highs today climb into the middle and upper 40s later this afternoon. Winds will continue to be gusty at times out of the south and southwest. Early on winds may gust near 30 mph but will drop to about 20 by the late afternoon. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day but at times we may see more clouds than sun.

TONIGHT: Winds stay a touch breezy with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop into the middle 20s.

MONDAY: We’ll start the new workweek off with dry conditions and highs about 10 degrees above normal in the middle to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A system moves closer to the state bringing us a chance for a few scattered showers. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the lower 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain chances ramp up late Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll see a good chance for some steady showers with highs in the low 50s both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures drop for the end of the week and into the weekend. We may even see a few snow showers on Saturday with highs near freezing.