Warm and humid Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild start to the morning with cloudy skies. It’s going to be a warm and humid Wednesday with mainly dry conditions.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies through much of the afternoon. Much of the day will be dry with showers and storms later in the evening.

It will be warm and humid today. Not as warm as it has been the last two days but still above normal for this time of the year. Look for partly cloudy skies today with a few showers and storms later this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Look for showers and storms to develop later tonight. Some of them may be on the stronger side especially south of Indianapolis. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of southern Indiana under a slight risk, which is a level 2 out of a level 5 for thunderstorms to be severe. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hail are the main threats.

Temperatures fall back into the middle 60s tonight.

THURSDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms possible into the first part of the day on Thursday. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s which is much closer to normal for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: Carb day looks like we may see a few scattered showers and storms. A warm front will lift across the state that may bring us a chance for showers and storms. Highs climb into the upper 70s near 80.

8 DAY FORECAST: High pressure builds across the state on Saturday. Much of Saturday will be dry with highs in the lower 80s.

It looks like there will be rain for race day. However it is still uncertain whether or not we will see it in the first part of the day or the second part of the day. Highs on Sunday reach 79.

Memorial Day looks like we will see a rain chance. Highs climb into the upper 70s near 80.