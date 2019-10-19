Warm and sunny Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A few clouds this evening and not as cold as it was this morning.

TONIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds move into the area this evening. There’s still a very low chance an isolated shower may pop up but most of us will remain dry. It’s not going to be as cold tonight. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s right around 50.

SUNDAY: The end of the weekend looks fantastic with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. If you’re heading to the Colts game it looks like the roof will be open! Temperatures start in the 60s by noon and climb into the lower 70s by the end of the game.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to increase a little ahead of our next storm system. Lows Sunday night stay mild with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 50s.

MONDAY: A cold front moves through the state on Monday bringing clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be on the strong since in the southern half of the state with some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs climb into the upper 60s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Temperatures fall into the upper 50s on Tuesday. It will be dry for the middle part of the week with highs in the lower 60s. A chance of rain returns Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s.