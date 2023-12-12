Warm and sunny Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is going to be a warm and sunny Tuesday. We’re starting out with temperatures into the 30s this morning. Temperatures quickly rise this afternoon thanks to sunshine and winds out of the south. The dry stretch continues. No rain or snow is in the forecast for the next several days.

TODAY: A weak cold front passes through the state today. We won’t see any rain or snowfall from this front, in fact no clouds either. We will see a bit of a wind shift. Winds may pop up and at times may gust up to 15 maybe 20 miles per hour during the day. It won’t be a windy day all day.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly conditions expected. If you’re heading out to view some Christmas lights around the city it will be quiet but cold. Lows fall into the 20s across much of Indiana.

WEDNESDAY: Skies become partly cloudy on Wednesday. It’s going to be a touch cooler. Highs stay near normal into the lower 40s statewide.

8DAY FORECAST

Temperatures begin to warm up for the end of the week and into the weekend. Dry days continue for the end of the week. Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Highs climb into the upper 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

Highs climb into the lower 50s Saturday and Sunday. If you’re heading to the Colts game Saturday temperatures will be mild and above normal. Tailgating temperatures will be into the upper 40s near 50 for a kickoff time of 4 p.m. Dry stretch continues into the weekend and also next week.

Looking farther head at Christmas week. It looks like right now chances are low for a white Christmas. Storm Track 8 meteorologist Ryan Morse takes a look at the statistics for a white Christmas in Indianapolis.