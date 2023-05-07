Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Warm Sunday, more storm chances

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warming trend continues after a soggy start to Sunday.

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely through mid-morning. Mostly cloudy afternoon before rain/storm chances increase late in the day/overnight. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, few storms. Mostly cloudy. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

MONDAY: A marginal risk of severe weather for the southern half of Indiana. Scattered showers and storms are possible again. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain/storm chances on the lower end of a severe risk remain through Tuesday. Back to full-on sunshine Wednesday. This upcoming work week as a whole will be warmer with temperatures above average throughout the week in the upper 70s and low 80s. More storm chances return late-week.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Saturday Night Weather
Weather Blog /
Randy Ollis to step away from WISH-TV in August
Local News /
Warming trend continues, rain chances ramp up
Weather /
May 2003 tornado outbreak remembered 20 years later
Weather Stories /