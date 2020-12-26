Warm Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear and quiet tonight. Temperatures warm up for the end of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear and it remains cool but not as cold as last night. Lows fall into the middle and upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A warm front lifts north of the state today. This means a big boost in our temperatures. It will be breezy and warmer with highs climbing into the middle and upper 40s. Sky conditions begin to change throughout the afternoon. We’ll start off with some sunshine early in the day but clouds begin to increase for the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers will be possible heading into Sunday evening. Look for mostly cloudy skies with lows falling into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Temperatures return to near normal for Monday. Highs climb into the middle 30s with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: High pressure moves across the state giving us lots of sunshine throughout the day. Highs stay in the middle 30s.

8DAY FORECAST: A storm system approaches the area by the middle of the week. It becomes windy and warm on Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 40s. Rain develops throughout the day on Wednesday. Colder air eventually works into the state on Thursday changing the rain over to snow. Temperatures fall back closer to normal to begin the new year.