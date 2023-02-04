Weather Blog

Warm-up continues, breezy Sunday

by: Ryan Morse


INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures warmed up nicely on Saturday after a chilly morning. Above-average temperatures will be the trend next week too.

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to build in. Wind gusts over 30 mph will be possible. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies remain as wind gusts to 30 mph. Warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High temperatures around 50 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Mild air continues to build in next week with temperatures feeling spring-like. Highs will be around 50 degrees Tuesday through Thursday. There will be a couple of rain chances to watch, Tuesday and late Wednesday into Thursday.

