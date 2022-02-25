Weather Blog

Warmer air ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite chilly statewide to end the workweek as temperatures struggled to get out of the 20s. Lake effect snow showers were also occurring for much of the day in the northern half of the state. As we move into the end of February, a warming trend will enter the forecast.

Friday night: A bit of a cold night is expected for our region under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will bottom out in the upper teens to low 20s.

Saturday: After a frigid start to Saturday, we will work in warmer temperatures with the return of sunshine. Enjoy a much brighter afternoon as highs look to slide into the low to upper 30s.

Sunday: Even more nice weather will roll in for our Sunday with plenty of sunshine sticking around. With the help of light winds out of the south, temperatures will push into the low to mid 40s. Some areas north won’t quite get out of the 30s.

8-Day Forecast: It’s hard to believe the last day of February is already coming up on Monday, and we are going to hop on board with an average late winter day to start next week. Temperatures are expected to be right around average to begin March (Tuesday) before the 50s return by next Friday. We could even see near 60° highs by next Saturday, but that may come with returning rain chances.