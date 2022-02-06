Weather Blog

Warmer temps on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have another cold start on this Sunday morning but warmer temperatures are on the way.

TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine to end the weekend. Winds will be a little breezy this afternoon out of the south and southwest. Highs climb into the 30s for many areas around the state.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to increase ahead of a weak system that will move throughout the Great Lakes. It will be chilly but not as cold with a low near 21.

MONDAY: There’s a chance for a few flurries or a wintry mix early Monday as a weak clipper system moves across the state. Highs will be near 30.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds stick around and temperatures take a tumble Monday night. It will be cold with lows near 10.

TUESDAY: After a cold start, look for some sunshine and an afternoon warm up. Highs climb into the middle 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Clouds return for the middle and end of the week. Temperatures range from the middle 30s to close to 40 for Wednesday through Friday. There’s a chance for a a few snow showers to develop as a system moves across the Great Lakes on Friday. Temperatures stay in the 30s for next weekend.