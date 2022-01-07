Weather Blog

Warmer this weekend with precip chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was certainly freezing cold to end the workweek statewide. We will thankfully get to briefly escape the bitter cold this weekend, but this will come with precipitation chances. There could even be chances for a wintry mix Saturday.

Friday night: Mostly clear skies will stick around for tonight as it will once again be frigid. Lows will fall into the low to mid-teens.

Saturday: A cold start to the day is expected, but we will quickly warm-up into the upper 30s. As our warmup takes place, our next system will slide into the state. There is the possibility of us starting with a wintry mix, but better chances for mixed precip reside mainly north of interstate 70. This will be monitored carefully as light icing could form, so be sure to be extra cautious tomorrow just in case.

Rain will then be likely by the overnight hours.

Highs will be much warmer than in recent days for our Saturday.

Sunday: Showers look to be ongoing to start our Sunday. Rain will gradually move out throughout the day. We could have a brief changeover to snow as the system leaves the state.

Highs will rise into the upper 30s to low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures are set to quickly tumble back into the 20s for the first half of next week. It will be brisk Monday night for those who are going to the college football national championship game. Numbers then look to rebound back into the 40s by next Wednesday.