Weather Blog

Warmer this weekend with rain and snow chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Above average temperatures are on the way for the final weekend of January, but this will bring a chance for rain and some snow.

Friday night: Isolated to scattered mixed precip chances will stay with us through the early nighttime hours. We will settle into a warmer and breezy night with lows dipping into the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: After a mostly cloudy start to our Saturday, we’ll see clouds partially clear out by the afternoon hours. Winds will become breezy once again with Wednesday’s snow continuing to gradually melt. Combine the aforementioned conditions together, and that equals a warmer day with highs set to return to the 40s. Areas south of Indy look to tap into the low 50s. By the latter half of Saturday, rain chances will pick back up.

Sunday: We’re in for a damp Sunday with breezy winds continuing through the first half of the day. Winds will die down as we get closer to sunset. Some of the rain could changeover to snow Sunday afternoon as well.

Highs will be a touch cooler with numbers in the low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: As we settle into the new workweek on Monday, highs will quickly go back below average with numbers only in the low 30s. We will only get colder for Tuesday before highs bounce around the upper 20s to low 30s for the rest of next week. We’ll track another system with snow chances on Wednesday to start the month of February.