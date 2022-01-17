Weather Blog

Warmer Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite chilly to begin the new workweek along with having breezy winds and cloudy skies. Central Indiana also saw very light flurries at times while far northeastern Indiana had freezing rain troubles. We look to improve things for our Tuesday before more arctic air slides into the state.

Monday night: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 PM EST for northeastern portions of Indiana. This advisory is due to the light freezing rain causing slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Skies look to become mostly cloudy in what will be a typical January night for us. Lows will drop into the low 20s.

Tuesday: It will be a night and day difference for our Tuesday as some sunshine works back into the picture. The returning sunshine along with breezy winds out of the south will help aid in much warmer temperatures. Highs look to climb into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Above average temperatures are set to linger into our Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Enjoy another day of highs in the low 40s. Areas north of Indy will only get into the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: This mild air won’t stick around as a front will move through the state Wednesday. A cold blast is set to swing in behind the front, which will cause the remainder of the week to be frigid. Highs look to only creep into the low to mid 20s before a slight bounce back to the 30s arrives for the weekend. Much of the extended forecast will be dry as well.