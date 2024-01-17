Warmer Wednesday with snow arriving late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Warmer Wednesday on tap with a couple of snow chances for the end of the week.

TODAY: We started out this morning with sub zero wind child values again this morning. We will finally see wind chills in the positive territory later this afternoon after three days below zero. Sunshine is up and will be out for much of the day again making for a warmer Wednesday. Temperatures climb into the 20s this afternoon. That’s still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

It will be gusty today with winds out of the south and southwest. Sustained winds will be at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system. It won’t be as cold with temperatures only falling into the lower 20s.

TOMORROW: We’ll see a chance for some light snow first across the northern part of the state early Thursday. A few snow showers are possible late morning through the lunch hour across parts of central Indiana. An inch of snow is possible with this first wave. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 20s.

More snow develops late Thursday night overnight into Friday. We may see some tricky travel early Friday morning. Total snowfall may be around 1 to 3 inches here in central Indiana. Farther north we may see a bit more accumulation across parts of South Bend. A lake effect snow band will set up and may bring higher snowfall totals to northwest Indiana.

ANOTHER BITTER BLAST

Cold air moves back in briefly Friday and Saturday. Highs will top out in the teens with lows in the single digits.

WARM UP

A warm up is on the way. We will see temperatures climb back above freezing on Monday with temperatures into the 40s Tuesday with rain likely. Middle and upper 40s is possible on Wednesday.