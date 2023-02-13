Weather Blog

Warming up with rain and storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a picture perfect start to the workweek, but we are tracking active and breezy weather on the way with well above normal temperatures.

Monday night: We’ll settle into a quiet and cold night under mostly clear skies. Lows are set to dip into the low 30s.

Tuesday: Have the rain gear on hand as we track returning rain chances throughout our Tuesday. Isolated showers will develop during the morning hours before shower activity becomes more widespread Tuesday afternoon/night.

Not only will we have to deal with some rain, but winds will become a bit breezy in the latter half of Tuesday. Wind gusts look to be up to 35-40 MPH at times.

Despite the rain and extra cloud cover, temperatures are expected to be on the mild side with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: There could be lingering showers during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, but we will transition towards a beautiful day overall with mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain breezy for much of the day, but it will help temperatures make a nice push into the 60s. This will be the best weather day of the week, and we won’t be too far off from record highs (Indy’s record: 72° in 1954).

8-Day Forecast: A stronger system will swing in for Thursday with rain and a few storms. There is the possibility for isolated strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon for points southeast of Indy. Much colder air will sink in Thursday night with the possibility of a few snow showers. Friday looks to be fairly chilly and breezy to end the workweek with highs only in the low 30s. Warmer air then quickly swings back into the forecast by this weekend.