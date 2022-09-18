Weather Blog

Watching storms later tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mostly sunny skies are in place to close Sunday, but storm chances will increase later tonight.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy start. Showers and storms likely later on after midnight. This cluster of storms will have a slight (2/5) chance of severe weather in western Indiana, marginal (1/5) for much of central Indiana. Hail and damaging wind will be the threat along this cluster of storms. Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms exit late morning. Partly cloudy afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Central Indiana seems to get one last gasp of summer. Mostly sunny skies and hot. High temperatures around 90 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will stay in the 90s for Wednesday with a very small rain chance. Fall officially begins on Thursday, and cooler air should start to move in. Back into the 70s from Thursday all the way through the weekend.