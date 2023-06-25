Weather blog: Tornado watch for most of Indiana
2:49 P.M.
At 2:49 p.m., News 8 tweeted an alert about a severe thunderstorm warning for Montgomery, Parke, and Putnam counties. The storm is expected to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and 1-inch-sized hail.
2:47 P.M.
At 2:47 p.m., News 8 posted an alert of a severe thunderstorm warning for Cass, Fulton, Miami, and White counties until 3:30 p.m.
Potential hazards include wind guts up to 60 mph and 1-inch-sized hail.
2:44 P.M.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Starke and Marshall counties until 3:30 p.m.
At 2:38 p.m., the NWS located a severe thunderstorm with potential threats of baseball-sized hail, winds up to 60 mph.
The impact of the storm is expected to shatter windows, damage roofs, siding, vehicles, and potentially injure those outdoors.
Locations in this area include Plymouth, Knox, Hamlet, Koontz Lake, Oak Grove, La Paz, Ober, Twin Lakes, Tyner, Donaldson, Linkville, Grovertown, Burr Oak, and Bass Lake.
2:39 P.M.
A tornado warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. for Starke and Marshall counties.
2:33 P.M.
The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Starke, St. Joseph, La Porte, and Marshall counties until 3 p.m.
At 2:23 p.m, NWS issued a tornado warning for Koontz, Tyner, and Grovertown, Indiana. Potential hazards include tornado and ping-pong ball-sized hail, until 3 p.m.
2:27 P.M.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for east central Fountain County, southeastern Tippecanoe County, southwestern Clinton County, and northern Montgomery County until 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Areas in this location include Linden, Colfax, and Clarks Hill, Indiana.
Potential threats include wind up to 60 mph and the possibility of quarter-sized hail.
2:18 P.M.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis Tweeted at 2:04 p.m. that thunderstorms have started to develop over western Indiana.
Potential hazards include hail, up to 2 inches in diameter, damaging wings, and the possibility of tornadoes as the storm moves to eastern Indiana.
2:06 P.M.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Lafayette, Shadeland, and Dayton, Indiana, until 2:30 p.m.
Potential threats include wind up to 40 mph and the possibility of half-inch-sized hail.
1:36 P.M.
A tornado watch is in effect for several counties in Indiana:
Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lawrence, La Porte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Noble, Owen, Parke, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo, Wabash, Wells, White, and Whitley.
Threats include scattered wind gusts of up to 75 mph, the possibility of scattered hail the size of an apple, and a few tornadoes.
The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.