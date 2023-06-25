Weather blog: Tornado watch for most of Indiana

2:49 P.M.

At 2:49 p.m., News 8 tweeted an alert about a severe thunderstorm warning for Montgomery, Parke, and Putnam counties. The storm is expected to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and 1-inch-sized hail.

NEW Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montgomery/Parke/Putnam counties until 3:15 PM EDT. Hazards of 60 MPH wind gusts and one inch hail expected. pic.twitter.com/IwhUsGmU0v — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) June 25, 2023

2:47 P.M.

At 2:47 p.m., News 8 posted an alert of a severe thunderstorm warning for Cass, Fulton, Miami, and White counties until 3:30 p.m.

Potential hazards include wind guts up to 60 mph and 1-inch-sized hail.

2:44 P.M.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Starke and Marshall counties until 3:30 p.m.

At 2:38 p.m., the NWS located a severe thunderstorm with potential threats of baseball-sized hail, winds up to 60 mph.

The impact of the storm is expected to shatter windows, damage roofs, siding, vehicles, and potentially injure those outdoors.

Locations in this area include Plymouth, Knox, Hamlet, Koontz Lake, Oak Grove, La Paz, Ober, Twin Lakes, Tyner, Donaldson, Linkville, Grovertown, Burr Oak, and Bass Lake.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Plymouth IN, Knox IN and La Paz IN until 3:30 PM EDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/mVHChUSPVT — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) June 25, 2023

2:39 P.M.

A tornado warning remains in effect until 3 p.m. for Starke and Marshall counties.

2:33 P.M.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Starke, St. Joseph, La Porte, and Marshall counties until 3 p.m.

At 2:23 p.m, NWS issued a tornado warning for Koontz, Tyner, and Grovertown, Indiana. Potential hazards include tornado and ping-pong ball-sized hail, until 3 p.m.

Tornado Warning continues for Koontz Lake IN, Tyner IN and Grovertown IN until 2:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/o9EVV9BfEK — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) June 25, 2023

2:27 P.M.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for east central Fountain County, southeastern Tippecanoe County, southwestern Clinton County, and northern Montgomery County until 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Areas in this location include Linden, Colfax, and Clarks Hill, Indiana.

Potential threats include wind up to 60 mph and the possibility of quarter-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Linden IN, Colfax IN and Clarks Hill IN until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/z4IgIh0UaN — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 25, 2023

2:18 P.M.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis Tweeted at 2:04 p.m. that thunderstorms have started to develop over western Indiana.

Potential hazards include hail, up to 2 inches in diameter, damaging wings, and the possibility of tornadoes as the storm moves to eastern Indiana.

Thunderstorms have fired in far western Indiana. Expect storms to intensify and increase in coverage as the afternoon progresses. A tornado watch remains in effect through 8pm. #INwx pic.twitter.com/mHb9EpeixI — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 25, 2023

2:06 P.M.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Lafayette, Shadeland, and Dayton, Indiana, until 2:30 p.m.

Potential threats include wind up to 40 mph and the possibility of half-inch-sized hail.

A special weather statement has been issued for Lafayette IN, Shadeland IN and Dayton IN until 2:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/aHBe2Z2IN3 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) June 25, 2023

1:36 P.M.

A tornado watch is in effect for several counties in Indiana:

Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Lawrence, La Porte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Martin, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Noble, Owen, Parke, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo, Wabash, Wells, White, and Whitley.

Threats include scattered wind gusts of up to 75 mph, the possibility of scattered hail the size of an apple, and a few tornadoes.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.