Well-above-normal temps could set new record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Above normal temperatures continue for the end of the week. Temperatures climb 20 plus degrees above normal. A few showers are possible with highs returning back to normal next week.

TODAY: Temperatures continue to soar into the afternoon today. Highs will be at least 20 degrees above normal today. Much of the state will see temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Normal high is 39 and the record high is 68. I think we will be below the record for today but it’s still going to be unseasonably mild. Winds gust today around 20 to 30 miles per hour. Sustained winds out of the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Much of the day will be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There’s a chance we may see a few light spotty showers around the evening rush hour. Any showers will be light.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Pacers game tonight you may see a few spotty light showers around the start of the game but they will be gone by the end of the game. Temperatures will be incredibly mild and only fall into the 50s. The record high minimum is 48 set back more than a hundred years ago.

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATUERS CONTINUE

FRIDAY: Above normal temperatures continue for Friday. Another day with highs in the 60s. The record high Friday is 66. So we will be just a few degrees shy from reaching that record. It will be breezy but not as windy as Thursday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain will move into the sate late Friday night during the overnight hours. It could be moderate to heavy at times.

THIS WEEKEND

A few spotty showers early Saturday but lots of dry time this weekend. Temperatures return back to normal for this time of the year next week. Highs will be in the lower 40s for the first part of next week.