Isolated downpours Tuesday night; heat, humidity Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We’re tracking scattered showers and storms Tuesday evening.

Tuesday night:

Conditions will remain muggy and mild tonight as temperatures fall to the low 70s.

Wednesday:

The hot and humid trend continues Wednesday as temperatures once again warm to near 90.

If you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay hydrated as heat index values will make it into the mid 90s. Isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

Thursday:

Enjoy a hot and humid 4th of July holiday with isolated afternoon and evening storms. Showers and storms will diminish before sunset.

Expect temperatures in the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with heat index values in the low 90s.

8-day forecast:

It won’t be as hot or humid this weekend. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rain at times.

The gradual cooling trend continues into next week as afternoon high temperatures will only warm to the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. We will finally dry out next week.